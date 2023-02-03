NSE includes brokerage firm linked to Adani group on watch list

The additional surveillance measures (ASM) list includes Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements. In phase I, traders will be required to put in 100% margin. The NSE also added a firm run by a relative of Adani: Monarch Networth Capital. The increase in margins under ASM is undertaken to curb excessive speculations in stocks as it reduces the leverage. The ASM framework is a consultative process between the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the exchanges, to enhance market integrity and safeguard interests of investors, especially in times of unprecedented volatility, as is seen in Adani group stocks for the last few days. Since Hindenburg’s devastating report was published on 25 January, shares of Monarch Networth have crashed 40%, ending at ₹224 apiece on Friday. US-based short seller Hindenburg faulted the Adani Group on its decision to allow Monarch handle the offer for sale of Adani Green Energy in 2019 and, recently, was among the 10 banks for the ₹20,000- crore secondary share sale of Adani Enterprises. Earlier this week, Adani called off the FPO.