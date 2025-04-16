NSE’s investor base has almost tripled since it sped up share transfers in late March
Summary
- With share transfer times having been slashed from three to four months to just one day since 24 March, the stock exchange’s investor base has shot up from around 22,400 on 21 March to around 60,000 on 11 April, a spokesperson said.
A flurry of activity in unlisted NSE shares has nearly tripled the investor base of India's largest stock exchange since it expedited the process of transferring shares between counterparties on 24 March, according to a regulatory circular. The easing is a precursor to a listing of the stock exchange. NSE applied for a no-objection certificate for its IPO with Sebi last August and is still awaiting approval.