Mumbai: National Stock Exchange of India, through its subsidiary, NSE Data & Analytics Ltd, has made investment in a technology startup Capital Quant Solutions Ltd (CQS).

“The investment in CQS is a part of NSE’s programme for investment in the fields of analytics, digital, robotics, security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain etc., where startups require early stage financing and incubation to expand, and realize their full potential" Vikram Limaye, CEO of NSE, said in a statement on Wednesday.

CQS is a technology startup, focused on providing of software products that use Machine Learning and Natural Language Proficiency to help build models for extracting data from complex unstructured financial documents.

Through such partnerships with select start-ups, NSE Group aims to further strengthen its technology leadership.

Pravin Lal, founder of Capital Quants Solutions said “Our relationship with the exchange started with NSE being a customer for our flagship product, FinStinct. Over time this relationship has grown not just in terms of the size of the engagement but has also grown at a strategic level. Today, we offer cognitive automation to various functions & divisions within the exchange and we also have the exchange as an investor in us."

