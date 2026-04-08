MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has begun preparations for its initial public offering (IPO), meeting all 20 of its investment bankers earlier this week to start drafting the offer document and outline a tentative timeline for the listing, three people aware of the matter told Mint.
NSE kicks off IPO process, targets June-July filing
SummaryThe exchange met all 20 bankers to begin drafting offer papers as it prepares retail outreach and finalizes sellers for the long-delayed listing.
MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has begun preparations for its initial public offering (IPO), meeting all 20 of its investment bankers earlier this week to start drafting the offer document and outline a tentative timeline for the listing, three people aware of the matter told Mint.
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Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.
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