MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has lined up a record 20 merchant bankers for its initial public offering (IPO), seeking to manage one of India’s largest listings while aligning the interests of powerful market participants ahead of the deal.
NSE hired a record 20 bankers for its IPO. The goal: Keep rivals inside the deal.
SummaryThe oversized syndicate will help manage distribution, anchor allocations and investor outreach for one of India’s biggest listings while ensuring major dealmakers remain inside the transaction.
MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has lined up a record 20 merchant bankers for its initial public offering (IPO), seeking to manage one of India’s largest listings while aligning the interests of powerful market participants ahead of the deal.
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