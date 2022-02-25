Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday night arrested Anand Subramanian, former chief operating officer of NSE , said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

"The arrest happened after three days of continued questioning in Chennai, he would be produced before the special court for custody," said the person.

Subramanian was produced virtually before a Delhi court. He has been remanded to CBI custody till 6 March.

According to a second person who declined to be named, the CBI has unearthed that Subramanian was the faceless 'yogi' who was communicating with Chitra Ramkrishna, former chief of NSE.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its order passed on 11 February had found that Ramkrishna was leaking sensitive information of the exchange including financial data with an unknown email id belonging to a certain 'rigyajursama'.

"Laptops were destroyed but the IP address of the laptop and email’s IP address was the same. CBI has also found screenshots of emails which were forwarded by the unknown id to Subramanian’s own id. Further there is proof that he created the email id. CBI suspects that the leakage of information has not stopped there and could have been passed onto others too. This is the reason why CBI is seeking a remand from the court," said the second person.

Mint had first reported on 14 February the mysterious “Himalayan yogi" who advised former NSE boss Ramkrishna was none other than chief operating officer Anand Subramanian himself -- a claim corroborated by E&Y which conducted a forensic audit and NSE -- while the market regulator did not find the linkage convincing enough.

The case pertains of unfair access on NSE's colocation platform or algo trading platform, an FIR in the case was registered in May 2018. The original FIR was filed against a Delhi based brokerage firm OPG Securities and unnamed NSE and Securities and Exchange Board of India (sebi) officials.

The so-called algo scam involved certain brokers getting unfair advantage over others while accessing NSE’s algo-trading platform, thereby making undue gains or avoiding losses.

The CBI had been questioning Chitra Ramkrishna former, CEO of NSE, Ravi Narin, former vice chairman to the board starting last Friday.

"More arrests will be made in the case," said the person cited above.

The original FIR was expanded in light of the recent facts that have emerged pursuant to the Sebi order. The Sebi order alleged governance lapses in hiring of Subramanian and that financial data of the exchange was leaked by Ramkrishna to an unknown third person.

The investigation happened after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi high court in August 2017 by journalist Shantanu Guha Ray, who demanded the agency widen the scope of its investigation into allegations of fraud and illegality into algo-trading.

In May 2019, CBI submitted a status report to the Delhi high court that its probe was no longer limited to the original complaint.

In a written response to the Parliament in July, the government said the CBI investigation was still on.

