National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has emerged as the world's largest derivatives exchange in 2021 by number of contracts traded, according to a derivatives body.

NSE is ranked fourth in the world in cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for 2021.

"It is a matter of pride for us and for our country that NSE has emerged as a global leader and achieved the distinction of being the largest derviatives exchange in the world for third consecutive year and fourth largest exchange in cash equities by number of trades. We are truly grateful to the government and SEBI, RBI, trading and clearing members, market participants and all our stakeholders for the support extended to us over the years," NSE MD & CEO Vikram Limaye said.

The year 2021 witnessed the total registered investor base on NSE surpassing the 5-crore mark to reach a count of 5.5 crore investors.

In the last 10 years, the equity derivatives daily average turnover increased by 4.2 times from ₹33,305 crore in 2011 to ₹1,41,267 crore in 2021. During the same period, the cash market daily average turnover surged by 6.2 times from ₹11,187 crore in 2011 to ₹69,644 crores in 2021.

In currency derivatives, the daily average turnover increased by 83 per cent from ₹14,252 crore in 2011 to ₹26,017 crore in 2021.

Academic research has shown that a well-functioning derivatives market can offer a variety of benefits, including improved liquidity and enhanced price discovery for the underlying assets, the exchange said.

NSE has recently announced the launch of derivatives on the Nifty Midcap Select index from January 24, 2022. The midcap segment has come into focus in the recent equity market rally with broad-based participation from all classes of investors, resulting in improved liquidity in these stocks.

