NSE world's largest derivatives exchange for third straight year

"It is a matter of pride for us and for our country that NSE has emerged as a global leader and achieved the distinction of being the largest derviatives exchange in the world for third consecutive year and fourth largest exchange in cash equities by number of trades. We are truly grateful to the government and SEBI, RBI, trading and clearing members, market participants and all our stakeholders for the support extended to us over the years," NSE MD & CEO Vikram Limaye said.

