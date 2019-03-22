NSEIT acquires cybersecurity company Aujas

NSEIT, the IT-services focused subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, said Friday that it has acquired Aujas Networks Ltd., a company which provides information security consulting and IT risk management services.

Founded in 2008, Aujas has operations in India, the Middle East and North America. It employs about 400 cybersecurity professionals and has over 390 customers globally. The service portfolio includes information risk advisory, identity & access management, threat management and security analytics.

N Muralidharan, CEO & MD, NSEIT said, “The combination with Aujas helps us offer next generation cybersecurity services and platforms to address emerging security threats. NSEIT and Aujas will focus on offering market leading solutions to customers globally. Aujas is a perfect fit due to its expertise in cybersecurity transformation services, strong team, and global customers."

NSEIT currently provides technology solutions across industries such as capital markets, financial markets, banking and insurance. It also provides services relating to algorithmic trading (ultra low latency system), order management system exchange connectivity, Pre-trade and post-trade risk management, regulatory and compliance management, surveillance, exchange adapters, exchange simulator, and mobile trading.

Sameer Shelke, CEO, Aujas said, "Aujas is now a significant company in the cybersecurity market, working with organizations globally to build and transform their security strategies and controls. Aligning to the NSE Group would enable us to accelerate growth in newer competencies and enhance opportunities for our fantastic team."

Aujas will continue to be led by the current management team, with Sameer Shelke as its Chief Executive Officer, while Srinivas Rao will serve as Mentor. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

According to data from Crunchbase, Aujas has raised $11 million since 2008 from a slew of early stage venture capital funds in India, including Chiratae Ventures (then known as IDG Ventures), IvyCap Ventures and Rajasthan Venture Capital fund. Aujas last raised $5.4 million from the 3 investors in 2013.

DCS Advisory India was the financial advisor for Aujas and its shareholders. Samvād: Partners acted as the legal advisor for Aujas, while Vaish Associates acted as the legal advisor for NSEIT.