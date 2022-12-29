NTECL pays 2nd interim dividend of ₹100 cr to NTPC2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 08:00 PM IST
NTECL has also paid the interim dividend to the other JV partner -- TANGEDCO -- on its shareholding of 50% in the JV
NTECL has also paid the interim dividend to the other JV partner -- TANGEDCO -- on its shareholding of 50% in the JV
NEW DELHI : NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL), a joint venture between NTPC Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company Ltd (TANGEDCO) paid its second interim dividend of ₹100.11 crore for FY23.