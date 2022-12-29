Home / Companies / News /  NTECL pays 2nd interim dividend of 100 cr to NTPC

NEW DELHI : NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL), a joint venture between NTPC Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company Ltd (TANGEDCO) paid its second interim dividend of 100.11 crore for FY23.

A company statement said that Ramesh Babu V., Chairman, NTECL & Director (Operations), NTPC presented the cheque to Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC.

“NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL), a JV between NTPC Limited & TANGEDCO (50:50) paid Second interim dividend of 100, 11,68,090/- for the year 2022-23 towards the 50% share of NTPC," it said.

Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director (Finance), NTPC, Sandeep Aggarwal, ED (Finance) & Director, NTECL and Amit Garg, Company Secretary, NTECL were also present on the occasion.

NTECL has also paid the interim dividend to the other joint venture partner -- TANGEDCO -- on its shareholding of 50% in NTECL.

It is a 50:50 joint enture company formed between NTPC and TANGEDCO and has a sole power plant -- Vallur Thermal Power Station (VTPS) -- with a capacity of 1500 MW (3 units of 500 MW), situated at Vallur village of Ponneri Taluk in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

The power plant was established under the mega power project policy of the central government. This power plant was commissioned to its full capacity and operating since 2015 and around 70% power from this station is supplied to Tamil Nadu and the rest to neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Pondicherry.

In FY22, the company reported its highest-ever profit after tax of 798 crore against the previous fiscal’s net profit 326 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Central public sector enterprise NTPC in October reported a 7.4% fall in its consolidated net profit for July-September quarter of FY23 at   3,417.67 crore. On Thursday, its shares on the BSE closed at 166.65, higher by 0.57% from its previous close.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout