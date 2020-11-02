NTPC announces share buyback worth 2,275 cr at 115 per share

Electricity generator NTPC on Monday announced share buyback worth ₹2,275 crore of 19.78 crore shares at ₹115 per share. This amounts to a 28% premium.

On Monday, NTPC's scrip on BSE closed 2% higher at ₹89.55. The buyback of shares is expected to be completed by January 2021.

"Buyback of not exceeding 19,78,91,146 (Nineteen Crore Seventy Eight Lakh Ninety One Thousand One Hundred Forty Six) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each ("Equity Share") (representing 2% 'of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the Company) at a price of Rs. 115 '(Rupees One Hundred Fifteen only) per equity share (the "Buy Back Offer Price") payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹2,275.75 crore," the state-run company told exchanges.

The company has fixed 13 November, 2020 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for buyback of equity shares.

NTPC on Monday reported 7% increase in net profit at ₹3,504 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 as against ₹3,262 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 8% to ₹24,677 crore as compared to ₹22,673 crore in September 2019.

Last month, markets regulator Sebi granted exemption to NTPC from certain buyback norms for the proposed merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with the parent company.

In October, NTPC had filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to seek exemption from the strict enforcement of the buyback norms.

In November 2019, NTPC's board of directors approved a scheme of amalgamation entailing the merger of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Ltd and Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd with NTPC.

For this, the company proposed to explore the possibility of buying back its equity shares from the existing shareholders on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, subject to the requisite approval.





