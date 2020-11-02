NTPC announces share buyback worth 2,275 cr at 115 per share

"Buyback of not exceeding 19,78,91,146 (Nineteen Crore Seventy Eight Lakh Ninety One Thousand One Hundred Forty Six) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each ("Equity Share") (representing 2% 'of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the Company) at a price of Rs. 115 '(Rupees One Hundred Fifteen only) per equity share (the "Buy Back Offer Price") payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹2,275.75 crore," the state-run company told exchanges.