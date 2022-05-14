OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  NTPC begins commercial operation of first part of 56 MW Kawas power project
Listen to this article

Government-owned NTPC has commenced commercial operation of the first part capacity of its 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project with effect from Saturday onward.

The first part's capacity stands at 20 MW of the total project.

In its regulatory filing, NTPC said, "Consequent upon successful commissioning, the first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project at Kawas, Gujarat, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 14.05.2022."

With this commercial operation, NTPC's standalone installed and commercial capacity has become 54616.68 MW.

Further, the group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 68981.68 and 68321.68 MW respectively.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Friday, NTPC shares closed at 144.05 apiece down by 3.06% on BSE. At the current closing price, NTPC's market value stands at 1,39,680.48 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout