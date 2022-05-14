Government-owned NTPC has commenced commercial operation of the first part capacity of its 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project with effect from Saturday onward.

The first part's capacity stands at 20 MW of the total project.

In its regulatory filing, NTPC said, "Consequent upon successful commissioning, the first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project at Kawas, Gujarat, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 14.05.2022."

With this commercial operation, NTPC's standalone installed and commercial capacity has become 54616.68 MW.

Further, the group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 68981.68 and 68321.68 MW respectively.

On Friday, NTPC shares closed at ₹144.05 apiece down by 3.06% on BSE. At the current closing price, NTPC's market value stands at ₹1,39,680.48 crore.