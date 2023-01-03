NTPC begins India’s first green hydrogen blending operation in PNG network

New Delhi: State-owned power generator NTPC Ltd. has commissioned the country’s first green hydrogen blending project, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.
Green hydrogen blending has been started in piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat. The project is a joint effort of NTPC and Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL).
The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July last year.
“The blending project will supply H2- NG (natural gas) to households in the Kawas township at Adityanagar, Surat. The green hydrogen in Kawas is produced through the electrolysis of water using power from a 1 MW floating solar project," the statement reads.
The ministry said that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has given approval for 5% vol./vol. blending of green hydrogen with PNG to start with, and the blending level will be scaled in phases to reach 20%. Green hydrogen when blended with natural gas reduces carbon emissions keeping net heating content same.
This feat has been achieved only by few countries like the UK, Germany, and Australia. This would bring India at the centre stage of the global hydrogen economy. India would not only reduce its hydrocarbon import bill significantly but can also bring forex ashore by being a green hydrogen and green chemicals exporter to the world.
