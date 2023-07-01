NTPC captive coal production grows 99% in Q1

NTPC captive coal production grows 99% in Q11 min read 01 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST
NTPC caters to a fourth of India's power requirement. With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation
New Delhi: NTPC Ltd., India's top integrated power producer, has reported a 99% year-on-year jump in coal production from its captive mines during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024.
