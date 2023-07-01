comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  NTPC captive coal production grows 99% in Q1
Back

NTPC captive coal production grows 99% in Q1

 1 min read 01 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST Livemint

NTPC caters to a fourth of India's power requirement. With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation

Coal production was at 8.48 million tonne during Q1FY24, up from 4.27 MMT a year ago. NTPC dispatched 8.82 million tonne during the period under review, marking 112% increase on year.Premium
Coal production was at 8.48 million tonne during Q1FY24, up from 4.27 MMT a year ago. NTPC dispatched 8.82 million tonne during the period under review, marking 112% increase on year.

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd., India's top integrated power producer, has reported a 99% year-on-year jump in coal production from its captive mines during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

Coal production was at 8.48 million tonne during Q1FY24, up from 4.27 MMT a year ago. NTPC dispatched 8.82 million tonne during the period under review, marking 112% increase on year.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training, and the implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems.

These initiatives have played a vital role in optimizing operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring the safety of the workforce.

NTPC remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable power to the nation. This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC's dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India's energy demands, the company said.

The company will continue to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to further enhance its performance and support the nation's energy goals.

NTPC caters to a fourth of India's power requirement, it added.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future, NTPC said in a statement.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout