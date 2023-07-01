NTPC captive coal production grows 99% in Q1

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd., India's top integrated power producer, has reported a 99% year-on-year jump in coal production from its captive mines during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

Coal production was at 8.48 million tonne during Q1FY24, up from 4.27 MMT a year ago. NTPC dispatched 8.82 million tonne during the period under review, marking 112% increase on year.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training, and the implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems.

These initiatives have played a vital role in optimizing operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring the safety of the workforce.

NTPC remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable power to the nation. This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC's dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India's energy demands, the company said.

The company will continue to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to further enhance its performance and support the nation's energy goals.

NTPC caters to a fourth of India's power requirement, it added.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future, NTPC said in a statement.