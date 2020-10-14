NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh's term extended till July 2025

NTPC plans to make a total capital expenditure of ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130 GW power producer by 2032. It has around 4GW of renewable capacity, mostly solar, and plans to add at least 5GW solar capacity in two years. It will acquire at least 1GW of operational solar projects as part of its strategy to have a 32GW clean energy portfolio by 2032.