NTPC coal mining records 61% growth to 42.4 lakh tonnes in Q1 FY23

The three operational coal mines with NTPC -- Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) have contributed to achieving 42.40 lakh metric tonnes of coal production.
Faced with frequent coal shortages in the country resulting in power crisis, country’s largest power NTPC has stepped up its captive coal production reducing dependency on Coal India for its fuel needs.
The company’s coal mining has begun on a high note, reporting a 61% growth in the just concluded April-June quarter to 42.40 lakh tonne from a level of 26.40 lakh tonne achieved in the same period last year.
Moreover, the production of coal during the month of June 2022 was 15.55 lakh tonne, a phenomenal rise of 101% over the coal production of 7.73 lakh tonne achieved in June 2021.
Along with this coal production, NTPC has also raised coal despatch to 41.74 lakh tonne to its plants in this quarter.
NTPC has also started mining operations in its Chatti-Bariatu coal mine (Jharkhand) and has also touched coal on 21st May’22. The coal from this mine will be supplied to the Barh Power Station of NTPC.
NTPC was awarded the operation contract for Talaipalli (West Pit) (Chhattisgarh) on 30th June 2022; the mining operations in this pit will commence soon.
NTPC’s Coal Mining Division has signed an MOU with MECON on 2nd Jun 2022 for consultancy and project management services of its coal mines.
Being a signatory to the prestigious United Nations Global Compact’s CEO Water Mandate, NTPC has engaged the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee for assessing the potential of rainwater harvesting, the design of the rainwater harvesting structure in the Talaipalli township, area and water positivity in the 2 villages around the township.
The Coal Mining headquarters in Ranchi has developed & procured safety reflective jackets with LED lights through MSME vendor in Jun ‘22, to ensure improved visibility for personnel deployed in mines and siding during night hours.