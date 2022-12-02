NTPC coal production rises 48% in November to 12.24 million tonnes

NTPC coal production rises 48% in November to 12.24 million tonnes1 min read . 07:24 PM IST
NTPC has also attained the highest ever monthly overburden removal of 83.49 lakh cubic meter
NTPC has also attained the highest ever monthly overburden removal of 83.49 lakh cubic meter
NEW DELHI :NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy producer, reported a growth of 48% in coal production from its captive mines this fiscal.
NEW DELHI :NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy producer, reported a growth of 48% in coal production from its captive mines this fiscal.
It has produced 12.24 million tonnes (MT) of coal till 30 November, registering a robust growth of 48% compared to 8.27 MT achieved during the same period last year.
It has produced 12.24 million tonnes (MT) of coal till 30 November, registering a robust growth of 48% compared to 8.27 MT achieved during the same period last year.
“The four operational coal mines viz. Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) have contributed in acomplishing the highest ever monthly coal production of 20.47 Lakh Metric Tonnes in November’22 since their inception," said NTPC in a statement.
“The four operational coal mines viz. Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) have contributed in acomplishing the highest ever monthly coal production of 20.47 Lakh Metric Tonnes in November’22 since their inception," said NTPC in a statement.
“Leading from the front, Pakri Barwadih coal mine has also achieved the highest ever coal production of 12.24 Lakh Metric Tonnes for a month since its commencement. So far, the captive mines have delivered 58.42 Million Metric Tonnes of coal to more than 22 power plants of NTPC," it added.
“Leading from the front, Pakri Barwadih coal mine has also achieved the highest ever coal production of 12.24 Lakh Metric Tonnes for a month since its commencement. So far, the captive mines have delivered 58.42 Million Metric Tonnes of coal to more than 22 power plants of NTPC," it added.
Along with this coal production, NTPC has also attained the highest ever monthly overburden removal of 83.49 lakh cubic meter.
Along with this coal production, NTPC has also attained the highest ever monthly overburden removal of 83.49 lakh cubic meter.
NTPC is committed to setting the industry benchmark for safe and environment friendly mines. After the in-house development of e-SMP (Digital Safety Management plan) and its successful implementation in all the coal mines of NTPC, projects like “Integrated coal management system" and “safety mobile app" are in the pipeline, the company said.
NTPC is committed to setting the industry benchmark for safe and environment friendly mines. After the in-house development of e-SMP (Digital Safety Management plan) and its successful implementation in all the coal mines of NTPC, projects like “Integrated coal management system" and “safety mobile app" are in the pipeline, the company said.
The working areas are equipped with dust suppression and water-sprinkling systems. Emissions, SOx, NOx, and particulate matters are being monitored continuously, and tree plantation is being done as well. Electrically operated HEMMs have also been introduced in the mines.
The working areas are equipped with dust suppression and water-sprinkling systems. Emissions, SOx, NOx, and particulate matters are being monitored continuously, and tree plantation is being done as well. Electrically operated HEMMs have also been introduced in the mines.
NTPC Coal Mining has delivered against all odds and rest assured will continue to ensure supply of quality coal consistently to its power plants for delivery of cheap and uninterrupted power to the stakeholders
NTPC Coal Mining has delivered against all odds and rest assured will continue to ensure supply of quality coal consistently to its power plants for delivery of cheap and uninterrupted power to the stakeholders