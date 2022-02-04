NTPC could build new coal-fired power plants if needed, says chairman

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Additionally, Singh also said that the company was considering building nuclear power plants, but discussions were preliminary.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, just last week, NTPC Ltd. posted a 25% jump in quarterly profit as demand for electricity soared in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
Profits increased to 41.3 billion rupees ($551 million) in the three months through December, compared with 33.2 billion rupees a year ago, the state-run company said in a stock-exchange filing Saturday. Profits surpassed an average analyst estimate of 35.9 billion rupee. Revenue jumped 18% from a year earlier to 288.6 billion rupees.
Demand for electricity jumped after factories and commercial establishments ramped up operations following months of slowdown caused by the pandemic. NTPC’s coal-fired plants, which account for 89% of the company’s standalone generation capacity, operated at an average utilization rate of about 68% during the period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Power producers faced one of the country’s worst coal supply disruptions during the quarter, leading to a plunge in inventories. While supplies have improved, generators such as NTPC are leaning back on imports to maintain stockpiles of the fuel that helps produce nearly 70% of India’s electricity.
The company, which is emerging as a major champion of India’s clean-energy transition, said in a separate statement that it will spin off its renewable energy assets to a wholly owned company. It will either seek strategic investors or hold an initial share sale for the renewable-power company, it said.
As NTPC’s shares rose 3.8% last week in Mumbai, reaching their highest level since early November. Shares have gained 13% this year. Total expenditure for the period rose 13% from a year earlier to 244.3 billion rupees. Costs may rise further as the company revives coal imports. The New Delhi-based power producer’s income from other sources rose 28% to 9.72 billion rupees.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!