India’s largest power generator NTPC Ltd hopes to commission 3.5 GW of capacity by 2030 from its two nuclear plants under construction, a company executive said. The state-run company is also working with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) to develop smaller reactors which can be set up quickly.

NTPC is developing the two nuclear plants—at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan and Chutka in Madhya Pradesh—in a joint venture with Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd (NPCIL).

“Work has started at the two plants of Mahi Banswara and Chutka. By 2030, we should be able to commission these plants," the executive said, adding nuclear capacity, which is currently under NTPC, may be later housed under its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL).

NTPC is also in talks with American, French and Russian companies for partnership in developing so-called small modular reactors (SMRs), the executive added. SMRs are smaller reactors that can be factory-built, unlike conventional nuclear reactors that are built on site. They have a power capacity of up to 300 MW(e) per unit—which is about a third of the capacity of traditional nuclear reactors— but being a mobile and agile technology, they can be set up in locations not suitable for larger plants.

“The focus is on ensuring all that the products for the SMRs are made in India. It will take some time as setting up SMRs takes around five years at the least," the official added.

Queries sent to NTPC remained unanswered till press time.

Power generated via SMRs would be part of NTPC’s targeted 60 GW installed green energy capacity by 2032. Currently, NTPC has a total installed power generation capacity of 71.644 GW, of which 3.01 GW is renewable energy.

NTPC’s plan to develop SMRs is in line with the Centre’s ambitious net-zero targets. In November 2022, Union minister of state for atomic energy Jitendra Singh said India is taking steps to build SMRs with up to 300 MW capacity to fulfill its commitment to clean energy transition. Recently, the minister also said that nearly 9% share of India’s electricity is likely to come from nuclear sources by 2047.