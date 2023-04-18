NTPC eyes 3.5 GW n-power by 2030, in talks for SMRs2 min read 18 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Power generated via SMRs would be part of NTPC’s targeted 60 GW installed green energy capacity by 2032
India’s largest power generator NTPC Ltd hopes to commission 3.5 GW of capacity by 2030 from its two nuclear plants under construction, a company executive said. The state-run company is also working with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) to develop smaller reactors which can be set up quickly.
