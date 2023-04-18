NTPC eyes 3.5 GW n-power by 2030, in talks for SMRs

NTPC is also in talks with American, French and Russian companies for partnership in developing so-called small modular reactors (SMRs), the executive added. SMRs are smaller reactors that can be factory-built, unlike conventional nuclear reactors that are built on site. They have a power capacity of up to 300 MW(e) per unit—which is about a third of the capacity of traditional nuclear reactors— but being a mobile and agile technology, they can be set up in locations not suitable for larger plants.