NTPC eyes $50 billion capex to transform into a complete energy company
Summary
- The company will spend $5 billion a year for the next 10 years to build production capacities in methanol, ethanol, green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel. It will also add to its power generation capacity, from both fossil-based and renewable sources.
New Delhi: State-run NTPC Ltd is planning capital expenditure of $50 billion ( ₹4.17 trillion) over the next 10 years to become a true energy company from just a generator of power, according to two people aware of the company's plans.