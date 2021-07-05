NTPC floats tender for deploying hydrogen fuel cell buses in Delhi, Leh

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State-owned NTPC on Monday said its subsidiary NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) has floated a tender for deployment of hydrogen fuel cell buses in Delhi and Leh.

The bid document sale commenced from June 30, 2021 and will continue till July 16, 2021, NTPC said in a statement.

The bid document sale commenced from June 30, 2021 and will continue till July 16, 2021, NTPC said in a statement.

The e-buses would be zero-emission vehicles in true form as hydrogen would be generated from renewable energy making it a pure green initiative.

Green hydrogen would be supplied to the buses by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. NVVN is providing comprehensive mobility solution in all e-vehicle segments targeting reduction of carbon footprint and achieving energy security.

