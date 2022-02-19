NEW DELHI : State-run power major NTPC has recorded a generation of 314.89 billion units (BU) as of February 18 surpassing the maximum annual generation of 314 BU achieved in FY21.

During the corresponding period of the last financial year, the company had generated 270.0 BU of power.

The rise in power generation indicates both improvement in performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, said a company statement.

NTPC Korba (2600 MW) in Chattisgarh was the top performing thermal power plant in India with 94.32% plant load factor between April-January FY22, as per the data published by Central Electricity Authority.

The total installed capacity of NTPC is 67,832.30 MW having 23 coal based, seven gas-based, one hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under joint ventures, NTPC has nine coal-based, four gas-based, eight hydro and five renewable energy projects.

On Friday, shares of the company on the BSE ended at ₹132.35 per share, lower by 0.23% from their previous close.

