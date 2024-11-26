NTPC Green Energy launches JV with Maharashtra State Power ahead of stock market debut tomorrow

A day ahead of its stock market debut, NTPC Green Energy launched a 50:50 joint venture with the State-run Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited. Shares closed lower on Tuesday's market before the announcement. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published26 Nov 2024, 05:41 PM IST
NTPC Ltd announced the joint venture with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited on Tuesday, November 26.
NTPC Ltd announced the joint venture with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited on Tuesday, November 26.

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has incorporated a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) to develop, operate and maintain renewable energy parks in the state of Maharashtra, according to the BSE filing on Tuesday, November 26. 

Also Read | NTPC Green Energy IPO: GMP ahead of listing signals soft stock market debut

The joint venture is named Mahagenco NTPC Green Energy Private Limited (MNGEPL), as per the exchange filing.

“MNGEPL will be engaged in the business of developing, operating and maintaining Renewable Energy Park(s) in Maharashtra under UMREPP and allot Park(s) for development of Renewable Energy Project(s),” said the company in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The renewable energy firm NTPC Green Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the State-run energy giant NTPC Ltd. MAHAGENCO, or Maharashtra State Power, is owned and controlled by the Government of Maharashtra. 

Also Read | NTPC Green in talks to supply sustainable aviation fuel to global airlines

This development of a joint venture comes ahead of the listing date of NTPC Green Energy's initial public offering (IPO), set to hit Dalal Street on Wednesday, November 27.

The IPO received full booking from the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and retail investors segment in the three days of public subscription. The QIBs subscribed 3.32 times the shares offered, the retail investors subscribed most to the public offer, coming in at 3.44 times the shares available. However, the Non Institutional Investor (NII) segment was subscribed 81 per cent of the total shares on offer, according to data collected from BSE. 

Also Read | NTPC Green Energy IPO: ₹3,960 cr raised from anchor investors ahead of issue

NTPC Ltd shares closed 1.90 per cent lower after Tuesday's market session at 361.65, compared to 368.65 at the previous market close. The disclosure of the new joint venture was filed with the exchanges after market operating hours on Tuesday. 

The company also disclosed that NTPC Green Energy has subscribed to 50,000 equity shares at a face value of 10 per share as a cost of acquisition of the shares of the joint venture. The renewable energy company holds 50 per cent equity in the newly incorporated private company.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 05:41 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsNTPC Green Energy launches JV with Maharashtra State Power ahead of stock market debut tomorrow

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.