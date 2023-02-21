NTPC Green Energy to raise up to ₹9,000 crore in term loan
The amount will be used to repay debt obligations towards NTPC against acquisition of 15 RE assets and further capex for these assets
New Delhi: NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), a subsidiary of India’s largest power utility NTPC, has invited bids for rupee denominated term loan of up to ₹9,000 crore. NGEL intends to raise fresh debt and repay outstanding liability of ₹8,200 crore towards NTPC by 31 March, along with applicable interest cost along with applicable interest cost, as per the bid document.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×