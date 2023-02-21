NTPC Green Energy to raise up to 9,000 crore in term loan

New Delhi: NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), a subsidiary of India’s largest power utility NTPC, has invited bids for rupee denominated term loan of up to ₹9,000 crore. NGEL intends to raise fresh debt and repay outstanding liability of ₹8,200 crore towards NTPC by 31 March, along with applicable interest cost along with applicable interest cost, as per the bid document.

