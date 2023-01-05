NTPC Group electricity generation tops 300 billion units so far in FY23

NTPC group has an installed capacity of 70,824 MW. Recently, the company crossed 3 GW of renewable energy capacity. In FY22, the company reported its highest-ever net profit of ₹798 crore, up from ₹326 crore a year ago.
New Delhi: State-owned energy giant NTPC Ltd.crossed 300 billion units (BU) mark of electricity generated as of today. The PSU accounts for one-fourth of the electricity supplied in the country.
As of 5 January, NTPC had recorded a PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) of 73.7%, compared to 68.5% da year ago, and against the overall all-India PLF of 63.2%, the company said in a statement.
NTPC’s captive coal production remained at 14.6 MMT in the said period, up 51% year-on-year.
The public sector undertaking registered generation of 300 BU of electricity in 279 days. Last fiscal, this was achieved in 300 days on 5 February 2022, it added.
The company recorded generation of 295.4 BU during April-December, up 11.6% on year.
