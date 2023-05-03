Home / Companies / News /  NTPC Group installed capacity reaches 72,304 MW with milestone addition in Bangladesh
New Delhi - State-owned power conglomerate NTPC Group announced on Tuesday that it has achieved a significant milestone in the power sector by expanding its installed capacity to 72,304 MW. This growth includes the recent integration of the 660 MW Unit-1 of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP) in Rampal, Bangladesh, marking NTPC’s first overseas capacity addition and underscoring its commitment to reliable and sustainable power.

The 1,320 MW (2x660) MSTPP project was executed in collaboration with the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Pvt Ltd. (BIFPCL), a foreign joint venture of NTPC Ltd. An NTPC official highlighted the project’s successful completion as evidence of NTPC’s power sector expertise and dedication to innovation and excellence.

The MSTPP, a joint venture between NTPC and the Bangladesh Power Development Board, is expected to generate electricity for the Bangladeshi population while bolstering economic and social ties between India and Bangladesh. With this latest addition, NTPC’s commitment to providing reliable and sustainable power both domestically and abroad has been further reinforced.

