NTPC Group installed capacity reaches 72,304 MW with milestone addition in Bangladesh

New Delhi - State-owned power conglomerate NTPC Group announced on Tuesday that it has achieved a significant milestone in the power sector by expanding its installed capacity to 72,304 MW. This growth includes the recent integration of the 660 MW Unit-1 of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP) in Rampal, Bangladesh, marking NTPC’s first overseas capacity addition and underscoring its commitment to reliable and sustainable power.

