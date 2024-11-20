Companies
NTPC in talks to sell green hydrogen to Japan's Toyo Engg, Norway's Getek
Summary
- Apart from these two firms, talks are on with Australian mining major Fortescue, too.
New Delhi: State-run NTPC, which is set to start construction of its green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh by the end of the month, is in talks with possible buyers of the green molecule.
