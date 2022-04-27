NTPC inks MoU with Energy Vault for gravity-based energy storage technology

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The collaboration with Energy Vault will help NTPC in furthering its energy transition goals in a sustainable manner, by way of utilising coal ash for manufacturing of composite blocks. This will also promote a circular economy
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: NTPC Ltd., India's largest power utility, on Wednesday announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Vault Holdings, Inc., a leader in sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: NTPC Ltd., India's largest power utility, on Wednesday announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Vault Holdings, Inc., a leader in sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions.
The objective of the MOU is to collaborate and formalise a long-term strategic partnership for deployment of Energy Vault’s EVx™, a gravity-based energy storage technology and software solutions based on the outcome of a joint feasibility study. The technology also offers beneficial utilisation of coal ash for manufacturing of composite blocks.
The objective of the MOU is to collaborate and formalise a long-term strategic partnership for deployment of Energy Vault’s EVx™, a gravity-based energy storage technology and software solutions based on the outcome of a joint feasibility study. The technology also offers beneficial utilisation of coal ash for manufacturing of composite blocks.
Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director, NTPC, said, “As a large, integrated power producer, it is critical for NTPC to have a diverse clean energy portfolio to de-carbonise India’s economy. We have enhanced our renewable capacity addition targets to spearhead India’s energy transition goals and we are focusing on solar, wind, RTC and hybrid projects to achieve the targets. The collaboration with Energy Vault will help NTPC in furthering its energy transition goals through a sustainable approach by way of utilising coal ash for manufacturing of composite blocks. Accordingly, this collaboration will also promote a circular economy."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are excited to partner with NTPC and support India’s largest power utility in its clean energy transition," said Robert Piconi, chairman, co-founder and CEO, Energy Vault. “Energy Vault’s mission is to make sustainable, carbon free energy a reality and this announcement marks further advancement towards that goal with the expansion into one of the largest global markets for energy. Our collaboration with NTPC builds upon previously announced commercial expansions across multiple continents as we transitioned to a public company earlier this year."