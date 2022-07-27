NTPC invites bids for 1150 MW solar projects in Cuba

In January, NTPC had invited bids from developers to build a 900 MW solar photovoltaic parks in Cuba. The project, which is part of the 2,100-MW solar project implementation target of Cuba, is aimed at significantly reducing emissions
NEW DELHI: Public sector power utility NTPC has invited bids to set up 1,150 MW of solar power projects in Cuba.
“NTPC invites the participation of bidders through Request for Qualification to set up 1150 MW Solar PV projects with 150 MW/150 MWhr BESS in Republic of Cuba," the company said in a statement.
NTPC, a corporate partner of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), has been chosen as the preferred partner for implementation of solar PV parks by the government of Cuba.
In January, NTPC had invited bids from developers to build a 900 MW solar photovoltaic parks in Cuba. The project, which is part of the 2,100-MW solar project implementation target of Cuba, is aimed at significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The annual generation is expected to be 2,400 megawatt-hour.
NTPC secured a raft of project contracts under ISA in Cuba, Niger and Malawi in August 2021 to help set up solar parks to meet these the electricity demand in these countries, Mint had reported.
The company was awarded the project management consultancy (PMC) contract for setting up 900 megawatt (MW) solar projects in Cuba, and also secured similar contracts in Malawi and Niger to set up 100 MW and 50 MW solar capacity, respectively.
These are the countries after Mali (500 MW) and Togo (285 MW) where India’s largest power generation utility has been awarded PMC contracts through ISA, the first treaty-based international government organisation headquartered in India.