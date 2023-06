NTPC 's board of directors on Saturday approved issuance of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures up to ₹12,000 crore in one or more tranches not exceeding twelve months through private placement in domestic market.

"The Board of Directors of the Company have, in its meeting held on Saturday, 24th June, 2023, subject to approval of shareholders, approved issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures ("Bonds/NCDs") up to Rs.12,000 Crore in one or more tranches/series not exceeding 12 (twelve), through private placement in domestic market during the period commencing from the date of passing of special resolution till completion of one year thereof or the date of next Annual General Meeting in the financial year 2024-25, whichever is earlier," said NTPC in its statement.

NTPC's consolidated net profit fell 6 per cent to ₹4,871 crore for the quarter ended March. It was ₹5,199 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations rose 19 per cent to ₹44,253 crore during the quarter under review. The same stood at ₹37,085 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

On a sequential basis, net profit for the quarter was flat as compared to ₹4,854 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Revenues, however, fell marginally quarter-on-quarter from ₹44,601 crore in the preceding December quarter.

The company's expenses rose 22 per cent to ₹39,018 crore in the fourth quarter, compared with ₹31,887 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On Friday, NTPC shares ended 0.92 per cent up ₹186.20 on BSE.