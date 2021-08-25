NTPC looking to sell stake in JV with SAIL

NTPC plans to reach 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032 from the existing 4GW and invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130GW power producer by 2032. NTPC Group posted a net profit of $1.85 billion in FY21. It has also announced its target of 10% reduction in net energy intensity as part of its energy compact goals. The public sector unit has an installed capacity of around 67GW across 70 power projects, and 18GW under construction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}