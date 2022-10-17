NTPC, Mitsubishi tie-up to demonstrate hydrogen co-firing in gas turbines

NTPC is exploring various new hydrogen generation technologies along with usage so as to ensure future readiness, develop required capabilities, and technical expertise, and align with the national decarbonizing and hydrogen mission targets.
New Delhi: NTPC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its subsidiary Mitsubishi Power India Private Limited to demonstrate the feasibility of hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas in MHI 701D gas turbines installed at NTPC Auraiya gas power plant in Uttar Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: NTPC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its subsidiary Mitsubishi Power India Private Limited to demonstrate the feasibility of hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas in MHI 701D gas turbines installed at NTPC Auraiya gas power plant in Uttar Pradesh.
Under this, the two companies will jointly explore the pathways to reduce carbon emissions from the pas-based power plant and implementation at scale across NTPC’s installed units in India, the company said.
Under this, the two companies will jointly explore the pathways to reduce carbon emissions from the pas-based power plant and implementation at scale across NTPC’s installed units in India, the company said.
NTPC said its Auraiya plant is powered by four GE 9E gas turbines operating in a combined-cycle mode and has an installed capacity of 663 megawatt (MW). NTPC, being the largest power generator in India, intends to play a major role in energy transition and achieving COP26 commitments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As a part of this initiative, NTPC is exploring various new hydrogen generation technologies along with usage so as to ensure future readiness, develop required capabilities, and technical expertise, and align with the national decarbonizing and hydrogen mission targets.
Under this MoU, both companies will collaborate to study and identify key actions for introducing hydrogen co-firing at NTPC Auraiya Gas-based combined cycle power plant.
The study will identify key actions for co-firing for various percentages of hydrogen e.g. 5%, 15%, 30%, 50% and 100% and the hydrogen required for the project will be supplied by NTPC.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“NTPC is pioneering various hydrogen-related initiatives and is carrying out R&D works in this field so as to bring in a technology which can provide green, affordable, reliable and sustainable power for all...We believe that partnering with MHI Limited which has global expertise in this technology will help us meet our objectives under the National Hydrogen Mission," said Manish Kumar Srivastava, executive director, NTPC Ltd.
“The momentous event of the signing of the MoU signifies the focus of NTPC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries towards achieving the goal of decarbonisation of the power generation sector and their commitment to addressing the pressing issue of climate change," said Tatsuto Nagayasu, CMD, Mitsubishi Power India.