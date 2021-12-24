New Delhi: State-run NTPC Ltd has signed an agreement with Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for sourcing combustible parts of municipal solid waste also referred to as ‘Refused Derived Fuel’.

"As per the MoU, GNIDA will be supplying 20 Tonnes per Day (TPD) of Refused Derived Fuel (RFD) to NTPC for period of ten years," NTPC said in a statement.

“The Refused Derived Fuel (RDF) shall be fed into Oxy-Steam Gasification plant to produce syngas which after cleaning will be fired in Gas Engine to generate 400 KW of green power. In second stage of the project the syngas shall be upgraded to produce liquid fuel/methanol/hydrogen-H2," the statement added.

This comes in the backdrop of NTPC, India’s largest power generation firm’s pivot towards green energy. NTPC Group posted a net profit of $1.85 billion in FY21. It has also set an aim of 10% reduction in net energy intensity.

“This initiative will help NTPC to demonstrate an environment-friendly technology to produce green power and chemical from RDF and is planned under the theme of ‘NETRA Green Campus’ where the campus will have 24*7 Green Power from Solar PV, Battery Storage, H2 and RDF," the statement said.

NTPC has an installed capacity of about 67.90 gigawatt (GW) across 70 power projects, with 13.6 GW under construction. It has set an ambitious aim of 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032 from the existing 4.7 GW. NTPC has won 4.32 GW of renewable energy bids since the last financial year. It plans to invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130GW power producer by 2032.

NTPC REL has also inked a pact with the Union territory of Ladakh for a green hydrogen mobility project, with the company along with NVVN jointly executing the project. NTPC also plans to partner with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, the country’s quasi-sovereign wealth fund, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to acquire and develop green energy assets including offshore wind projects.

