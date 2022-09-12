NTPC pays final dividend of 2,909 crore for FY22

NTPC pays final dividend of ₹2,909 crore for FY221 min read . 03:22 PM IST
New Delhi: State-run power major NTPC has paid a final dividend of ₹2,908.99 crore for 2021-22 to its shareholders, the company said in a statement.
The final dividend is 30% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, it said.
With this, the total dividend paid for 2021-22 is ₹6,787.67 crore, which is 42% of the PAT (profit after tax) for last fiscal year.
This is the 29th consecutive year that NTPC has paid a dividend.