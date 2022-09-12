Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  NTPC pays final dividend of 2,909 crore for FY22

NTPC pays final dividend of 2,909 crore for FY22

This is the 29th consecutive year that NTPC has paid a dividend.
1 min read . 03:22 PM ISTSaurav Anand

New Delhi: State-run power major NTPC has paid a final dividend of 2,908.99 crore for 2021-22 to its shareholders, the company said in a statement.

The final dividend is 30% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, it said.

With this, the total dividend paid for 2021-22 is 6,787.67 crore, which is 42% of the PAT (profit after tax) for last fiscal year.

This is the 29th consecutive year that NTPC has paid a dividend.

