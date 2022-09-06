NTPC plans to divest stake in subsidiaries, JVs

NTPC aims to raise around ₹2,000 crore through the private placement of minority stake in the renewable energy company. Further, it is also looking to list NPTC Green Energy in the next financial year. The plan to divest stake in subsidiaries and joint ventures comes at a time when the company is looking to diversify its portfolio to non-fossil fuel sources of energy. The company will invest the funds raised from the monetization for investing in green energy projects, the official said.

