NTPC plans to raise 500 cr through NCDs via private placement

NTPC registered over 5.5% growth in standalone net profit to ₹3,331.20 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) compared to a PAT of ₹3,156.74 crore in the same quarter of FY22. However, Q2 PAT declined by 10.4% from ₹3,716.96 crore in the preceding quarter.