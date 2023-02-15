New Delhi: State-owned utility major NTPC Ltd has invited request for proposal (RFP) for raising up to $750 million, or around ₹6,212 crore, through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to fund its power projects, including those of renewable energy.

The amount raised will be used for capital expenditure for ongoing or new capacity additions, including renewable energy projects, coal mining, and hydro projects. Proceeds will also be used to refinance existing ECB or rupee loans availed domestically.

“NTPC Ltd is looking to raise external commercial borrowing (ECB) in the form of term loan amounting to $600 million plus green shoe option of $150 million... accordingly it is requested to quote unconditional and firm rate for raising ECB," as per NTPC’s RFP document.

The average maturity period of the term loan will be seven years under the proposed ECB. Repayments will be made in seven equal annual instalments starting from the fourth year.

“The loan shall be unsecured, without any guarantee or letter of comfort form the government of India. Negative lien will be provided with carve out for certain permitted borrowing for which security can be created by the company."

Email queries sent to NTPC remained unanswered till press time.

The signing of the facility agreement is envisaged to be completed on or before 31 March, or any date agreed upon by the company.

Last date for bid submission is 1 March 2023 till 3pm. Bids will be opened at 0315pm on the same day.

The public sector enterprise, in the RFP document, said that it has been raising funds from international market in the form of term loans and ‘Reg-S’ bonds, under ECB guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for funding its power projects in India.