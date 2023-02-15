NTPC plans to raise up to $750 million via external commercial borrowing
The average maturity period of the term loan will be seven years under the proposed ECB. Repayments will be made in seven equal annual instalments starting from the fourth year.
New Delhi: State-owned utility major NTPC Ltd has invited request for proposal (RFP) for raising up to $750 million, or around ₹6,212 crore, through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to fund its power projects, including those of renewable energy.
