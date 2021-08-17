NEW DELHI : State-run NTPC Ltd has started the groundwork to hold initial share sales of its units NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) and NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), with merchant bankers making preliminary presentations, said two people aware of the development.

NVVN and NTPC REL are expected to be among the first clean energy firms to list on domestic bourses. Both are likely to play a pivotal role in helping India’s largest power generation utility reach 60 gigawatts (GW) renewable energy capacity by 2032 from around 4GW currently. NTPC plans to invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130GW power producer by 2032.

“The plan involves listing NVVN and NTPC REL. The quantum of the IPOs and their timing are yet to be decided. The merchant bankers are making preliminary presentations, post which a bid process will be called for a formal engagement," one of the two people cited above said, seeking anonymity.

While NVVN was formed for power trading, it was also given green energy responsibilities such as purchasing solar power under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission, creating renewable energy assets and has now made forays into electric mobility. NTPC REL, on its part, has been bidding aggressively to set up solar projects. It is currently building India’s largest solar park of 4.75GW in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, from where it will also generate green hydrogen on a commercial scale.

Queries emailed to an NTPC spokesperson on Friday remained unanswered.

NTPC group recorded a net profit of $1.85 billion on $13.32 billion revenue in 2020-21. The group has set an aim to reduce its net energy intensity by 10% as part of its energy-compact goals. The company has an installed capacity of about 67GW across 70 projects, with an additional 18GW under construction.

NTPC’s plans underscore the government’s push towards green energy bearing fruit, with solar and wind generation hitting an all-time high of 43.1GW on 27 July. India has also crossed the 100GW milestone of installed renewable energy capacity. In addition, 50GW is under installation, and 27GW is under tendering. This compares with the country’s total installed power generation capacity of 383.73GW.

NTPC REL has also inked a pact with the Union territory of Ladakh for a green hydrogen mobility project, with the company along with NVVN jointly executing the project. NVVN is also the nodal agency for cross border trading of power with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. NTPC has also floated a global tender to set up 1GWh grid-scale battery storage system and is also working with Hyderabad-based Greenko for “round-the-clock" power supply.

NTPC is also eyeing the power distribution space and is participating in the Union territories electricity distribution companies (discoms) privatization exercise. It recently bid ₹563 crore to acquire the electricity distribution business for Chandigarh, with the highest bid of ₹871 crore placed by CESC Ltd’s unit Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd. NTPC is also interested in taking over the electricity distribution functions of Puducherry.

