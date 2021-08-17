NTPC prepares mega share sales of two clean energy subsidiaries

While NVVN was formed for power trading, it was also given green energy responsibilities such as purchasing solar power under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission, creating renewable energy assets and has now made forays into electric mobility. NTPC REL, on its part, has been bidding aggressively to set up solar projects. It is currently building India’s largest solar park of 4.75GW in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, from where it will also generate green hydrogen on a commercial scale.

