NTPC Q1 profit grows 12% to over ₹5,500 crore

NTPC's consolidated power generation rose to 114 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY25 from 104 billion units in Q1 FY24.

Updated27 Jul 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Expenses stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41,844.18 crore against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,963.61 crore a year ago.
Expenses stood at ₹41,844.18 crore against ₹36,963.61 crore a year ago.

State-owned NTPC on Saturday posted 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 5,506.07 crore for the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher income.

In the year-ago period, its net profit stood at 4,907.13 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to 48,981.68 crore from 43,390.02 crore in the same period a year ago.

Expenses stood at 41,844.18 crore against 36,963.61 crore a year ago.

NTPC's consolidated power generation rose to 114 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY25 from 104 billion units in Q1 FY24.

On standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of 4,511 crore, around 11 per cent higher as against 4,066 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income was at 45,053 crore as against 39,681 crore in April-June 2023-24.

The company's standalone power generation was at 98 billion units, higher from 88 billion units in the year-ago period.

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 80.39 per cent during Q1 FY25 as against the national average of 76.19 per cent.

Under Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company having an installed capacity of 76 gigawatt.

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 06:50 PM IST
