NTPC Q1 profit grows 12% to over ₹5,500 crore

NTPC's consolidated power generation rose to 114 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY25 from 104 billion units in Q1 FY24.

State-owned NTPC on Saturday posted 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹5,506.07 crore for the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the year-ago period, its net profit stood at ₹4,907.13 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to ₹48,981.68 crore from ₹43,390.02 crore in the same period a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expenses stood at ₹41,844.18 crore against ₹36,963.61 crore a year ago.

NTPC's consolidated power generation rose to 114 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY25 from 104 billion units in Q1 FY24.

On standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of ₹4,511 crore, around 11 per cent higher as against ₹4,066 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total income was at ₹45,053 crore as against ₹39,681 crore in April-June 2023-24.

The company's standalone power generation was at 98 billion units, higher from 88 billion units in the year-ago period.

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 80.39 per cent during Q1 FY25 as against the national average of 76.19 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}