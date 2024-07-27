Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  NTPC Q1 profit grows 12% to over 5,500 crore

NTPC Q1 profit grows 12% to over ₹5,500 crore

PTI

NTPC's consolidated power generation rose to 114 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY25 from 104 billion units in Q1 FY24.

Expenses stood at 41,844.18 crore against 36,963.61 crore a year ago.

State-owned NTPC on Saturday posted 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 5,506.07 crore for the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher income.

In the year-ago period, its net profit stood at 4,907.13 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Total income rose to 48,981.68 crore from 43,390.02 crore in the same period a year ago.

Expenses stood at 41,844.18 crore against 36,963.61 crore a year ago.

NTPC's consolidated power generation rose to 114 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY25 from 104 billion units in Q1 FY24.

On standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of 4,511 crore, around 11 per cent higher as against 4,066 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income was at 45,053 crore as against 39,681 crore in April-June 2023-24.

The company's standalone power generation was at 98 billion units, higher from 88 billion units in the year-ago period.

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 80.39 per cent during Q1 FY25 as against the national average of 76.19 per cent.

Under Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company having an installed capacity of 76 gigawatt.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.