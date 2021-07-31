Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTPC Q1 profit rises 17% to 3,443 cr as revenue grows

NTPC Q1 profit rises 17% to 3,443 cr as revenue grows

NTPC reported a rise in power generation at 71.74 billion units during June quarter.
2 min read . 04:38 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Revenue from operations increased to 29,888.02 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to 26,194.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal

State-run power producer NTPC reported a 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to 3,443.72 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2,948.94 crore in the year-ago period. The in profit came on the back of rise on revenues.

Revenue from operations increased to 29,888.02 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to 26,194.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Total income during this period rose to 30,390.60 crore from 26,794.68 crore in the same period of the last year.

NTPC saw gross power generation in the June quarter this fiscal rise to 71.74 billion units (BU), as against 60.18 BU in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company's domestic coal supply for its plants in Q1 FY22 stood at 45.81 million tonnes, up from 40.19 million tonnes in Q1 FY22.

NTPC's coal production from captive mines during the June quarter rose to 2.46 million tonnes from 2.41 million tonnes in the same period a year ago. Coal imports of the firm rose to 0.47 million tonnes in June quarter from 0.20 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

The company's plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants also increased to 69.68 per cent in the June quarter this fiscal, up from 68.22 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Average power tariff stood at 3.73 per unit in April-June quarter of 2021, down from 3.98 per unit in the same period a year ago.

The company said that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise up to 18,000 crore through the issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures ("Bonds/NCDs") in one or more tranches, not exceeding 30, through private placement in domestic market.

