NTPC raises 900 cr via debentures

NEW DELHI : State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has raised ₹900 crore through issuance of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures.

The NTPC has issued 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures worth ₹900 crore on February 23, 2021, a BSE filing stated.

The Series-I debentures worth ₹400 crore would mature on February 23, 2024, while Series-II debentures worth ₹500 crore would mature on February 23, 2026, the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via