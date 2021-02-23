NTPC raises 900 cr via debentures

NTPC raises ₹900 cr via debentures1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 06:42 PM IST
NEW DELHI : State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has raised ₹900 crore through issuance of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures.
The NTPC has issued 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures worth ₹900 crore on February 23, 2021, a BSE filing stated.
The Series-I debentures worth ₹400 crore would mature on February 23, 2024, while Series-II debentures worth ₹500 crore would mature on February 23, 2026, the statement said.
