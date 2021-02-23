OPEN APP
NTPC raises 900 cr via debentures
NTPC raises 900 cr via debentures

23 Feb 2021

The Series-I debentures worth 400 crore would mature on 23 Feb 2024, while Series-II debentures worth 500 crore would mature on 23 Feb 2026, the NTPC said

NEW DELHI : State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has raised 900 crore through issuance of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures.

The NTPC has issued 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures worth 900 crore on February 23, 2021, a BSE filing stated.

The Series-I debentures worth 400 crore would mature on February 23, 2024, while Series-II debentures worth 500 crore would mature on February 23, 2026, the statement said.

