NEW DELHI: State run NTPC Ltd has been ranked 38 in the Great Place to Work ranking this year, India’s largest power generation utility said in a statement on Saturday.

“NTPC has been recognised as a Great Place to Work for the 15th year in a row by the Great Place to Work Institute," the statement said.

The state-run conventional power generation firm has pivoted towards green energy. The company is rewriting its playbook, given that India’s energy landscape is rapidly evolving. The new business areas for the state-run firm are electric mobility, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and power distribution space.

“NTPC is the only PSU to consistently feature in India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces. This year NTPC ranked 38 up from 47 position last year. It also won its first-ever recognition of India’s Best Employers among Nation-Builders 2021," the statement added.

The company has an installed power generation capacity of 65.81 gigawatt (GW) through 70 power projects and has 18 GW under construction.

NTPC plans to invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130GW power producer by 2032. It has around 4GW of renewable capacity, mostly solar, and plans to add at least 5GW solar capacity within two years.

