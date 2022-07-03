NTPC recognized as the most preferred workplace of 2022

NTPC recognized as the most preferred workplace of 20221 min read . 07:00 PM IST
- The award showcases and celebrates organizations which have managed to maximize employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity alongside organizational performance
NEW DELHI :NTPC has been recognized as one of the “Most Preferred Workplaces of 2022" in the premier edition of “Most Preferred Workplaces 2022" organized by Team Marksmen in association with India Today.
The esteemed award was received by Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), Munish Jauhari, RED (West-1), and Anil Kumar Jadli GM HR at a function held in Mumbai on Friday.
The one-of-kind industry-led initiative is informed and driven by insights drawn from an industry-wide, in-depth research and survey conducted by Team Marksmen.
The award showcases and celebrates organizations which have managed to maximize employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity alongside organizational performance. It highlights organizations which have particularly succeeded in their holistic reorientation of the business landscape, and have also seen them create an employee experience that is meaningful, collaborative, and inspiring, simply by putting the needs of employees first and adopting people practices aligned strategically to business and creating a caring, learning and engaging workplace
Organizations have been appraised on the parameters such as Employee Centricity, Organizational Purpose, Intrapreneurial Ecosystem, Work Flexibility, Diversity and Equality, Growth and Rewards, and Social Cohesion.