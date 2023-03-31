NTPC records highest-ever power generation of 400 BU in FY23

NTPC records highest-ever power generation of 400 BU in FY231 min read . 09:20 PM IST
State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said it recorded the highest-ever power generation of 400 billion units (BU) in 2022-23, with a growth of 10.80% over 2021-22.
“NTPC Ltd has registered the highest-ever power generation of 400 BU in FY23, a growth of 10.80 per cent via-a-vis previous year," the company said in a statement.
NTPC continues to demonstrate an upward trend in coal production from its captive mines, with coal production of 23.2 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) with a robust growth of over 65 per cent vis-a-vis the previous corresponding year, it stated.
The company has taken several steps to augment the coal production from its coalmines.
The use of high-capacity dumpers as well as an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators has allowed the operational mines to increase production.
NTPC has set an ambitious goal of reaching half its installed capacity through RE by 2032, to serve the nation and support its decarbonisation goals.
In the current fiscal, the company registered a growth of 24.24% in a non-fossil portfolio.
NTPC Group installed capacity stands at 71594 MW.